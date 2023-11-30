Celestial Church Leader Reacts Over Attack On Choice Of Portable, Pasuma To Perform At Praise Night

The Shepherd-in-charge of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu, Olatosho Oshoffa, has condemned the invitation of Fuji singer, Pasuma, and controversial street-hop singer, Portable, to perform at the praise night of one of the church branches.

Naija News reports that the event flier, which emerged online on Wednesday, set many tongues wagging as netizens took to the post comment section to knock the church over its choice of singers.

Reacting to the public outrage, Oshoffa, in a post via his Facebook page on Wednesday, condemned Portable and Pasuma’s invitation to the church’s praise night.

Oshoffa revealed he had spoken to the cleric in charge of the parish to make amendments to the posters, adding that the singers would no longer grace the occasion.

He wrote, “Dear Celestians, I have just spoken to the Shepherd in Charge of the above Parish at length. He has promised to make amendments to the posters.

“He has promised that the said contested artists would NOT come for the Nights. There is No doubt the said poster is very CONDEMNABLE. God bless CCC. Amen.”

In related news, the Chairman and General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District in Lagos, Sunday Funso Korede, is dead.

Naija News reports that the Church, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that Korede died at age 73 on Sunday, November 26, but failed to reveal the cause of the death.

Eulogizing the deceased, the Church noted that Korede had an impactful record and spiritual growth in the Church.