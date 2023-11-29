C&S General Leader Is Dead

The Chairman and General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District in Lagos, Sunday Funso Korede, is dead.

Naija News reports that the Church, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that Korede died at age 73 on Sunday, November 26, but failed to reveal the cause of the death.

Eulogizing the deceased, the Church noted that Korede had an impactful record and spiritual growth in the Church.

The statement reads, “With gratitude to God for a life well spent; a life of devoted service and commitment and total submission to His will, the Elders and entire membership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Surulere District and the illustrious Korode family of Omu-Aran announce the transition to glory of our Chairman/General Leader, son…Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede on Sunday November 26 2023; aged 73.

Story continues below advertisement

“His passage fills our hearts with deep sorrow and he will be sorely missed. A true prophet of God; called confirmed and glorified, he was a special and invaluable gift to the family, the Christian world and especially our Church where he served diligently as the Choir Master-General for 44 years. He became the Chairman/General Leader in August 2015 with an impressive record of impactful spiritual growth and all-round development of the Church.”