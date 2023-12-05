Federal Government Reveals Plan For Kaduna Bomb Attack Victims

The Federal Government has announced its intention to work alongside the Kaduna State Government in offering compensation to those affected by the recent bombing in Kaduna.

Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar, in an interview with BBC Hausa, confirmed that an investigation into the bombing is ongoing.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to assisting those receiving medical treatment.

The minister assured that those responsible for the bombing would be held accountable and face the full extent of legal consequences for their actions.

He said, “We are deeply saddened by the occurrence of this incident. May Allah forgive those who died and grant them Jannah.

“Indeed, we have suffered a great loss, we have confirmed that it was the Nigerian Army who was responsible for this incident. They have told us that it was a mistake, but a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the exact details of what happened and how to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“We are grateful to the Kaduna State Government for their swift response to this incident. They have already hospitalised the victims and promised to work with us to provide compensation, I heard this on the radio.

“Although there has been no formal communication between us yet, we are working on a statement and we will determine how to support the families of the deceased.”

The minister further said that a thorough investigation would identify those responsible for the error, but it was important to avoid actions that could demoralize the army.

He said, “While security and war operations are inherently complex and demanding, a thorough investigation will identify those responsible for this error. Holding them accountable is necessary to ensure future success.

“This situation presents a delicate balance. We must thoroughly investigate the error while simultaneously avoiding actions that could demoralize our forces. Striking the right balance is crucial for maintaining operational effectiveness.”