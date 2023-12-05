COAS, Taoreed Lagbaja Visits Kaduna After Army Air Strike Killed Residents In The State

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Tuesday visited Kaduna State following the Nigerian Army drone strike that occurred on Sunday night in which some innocent civilians were bombed to death.

Gen Lagbaja also visited Tudun Biri village where a gathering of villagers observing Maulud festivities were struck by the Army firepower, leading to their deaths.

The presence of the army chief is to condole with the families of the victims and also carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the community.

Naija News recalls that in claiming responsibility for the sad incident in which not less than thirty people were killed, the Army added that the strike happened ‘mistakenly’.

Watch a video of the visit by the COAS.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the bombing in Kaduna State.

The President expressed sadness over the killing of villagers in an accident bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which occurred on Sunday night during the celebration of Maulud in the village.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tiinubu described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful.

The president directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities look diligently into the sad incident.

President Tinubu also sympathized with the families of the victims, the people and the government of Kaduna State over the death of the villagers in the bombing mishap.