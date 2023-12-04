Army Takes Responsibility For Air Strike In Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has taken responsibility for Sunday’s Air Strike that left many villagers killed at Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this at the end of an emergency security meeting on Monday.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured. In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, and religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.”

It further stated that the deputy governor at the end of the closed-door meeting conveyed condolences of the government and people of Kaduna State to the families that lost their loved ones.

The statement added, “As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing, as dozens of injured victims have been evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the Government.

Story continues below advertisement



“Heads of security agencies who attended the meeting include the Commissioner of Police, MY Garba, and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Abdul Eneche. The Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of Jam’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi, led other religious leaders. Also present at the meeting was the District of Rigasa, Alhaji Aminu Idris in whose domain the incident occurred.”