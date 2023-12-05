Army Chief Attends Burial Of Kaduna Bombing Victims (Photos)

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday, paid a visit to Kaduna State following the Nigerian Army drone strike on Sunday night that led to the death of over 85 civilians during Maulud celebration in Tudun Biri village.

The airstrikes also left many injured villagers hospitalised.

Naija News gathered that Lagbaja also visited the Tudun Biri village where he attended the burial of the deceased.

This comes after the Nigerian Army took responsibility for Sunday’s Air Strike that left many villagers killed at Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this at the end of an emergency security meeting on Monday.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured. In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, and religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.”

See photos from the burial below:

