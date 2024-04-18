‘We Will Kill You All’ – COAS Sends Warning To Criminals In Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has sent a fresh warning to criminals in the country, warning them to desist from their evil ways or be killed.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the closing of the 2024 Chief of Army Staff Conference, Lagbaja reiterated the resolve of the army to eliminate all criminals and keep the country safe and secure.

The Army Chief also called for the support of Nigerians in the efforts by the military to keep the country safe.

He said, “I wish to warn criminal elements in our society that the Nigerian Army will stop at nothing to neutralise them.

“I enjoin law-abiding Nigerians to continue to support the Nigerian Army in our efforts to make our territory inviolable, safeguard the lives and properties of loyal citizens, and create the enabling atmosphere for good governance and economic prosperity.”

On the part of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff urged them not to rest on their oars despite the successes recorded so far in the fight against criminals in the country.

He noted that total victory is the goal, and unless that is achieved, it is not yet time to celebrate.

Lagbaja said, “I suppose this gathering has again awakened us to the reality that it is not yet time to celebrate total victory. I am not in doubt that the Nigerian Army is blessed with competent and committed personnel at all levels to ensure a substantial level of success that can help create the enabling environment necessary for good governance and economic prosperity.”

He urged the troops to always be courageous in the fight against insecurity, adding that a little fear on their part would embolden the criminals.

Lagbaja said, “I must, however, remind you all of the need to always be ingenious and courageous because the adversaries we fight are emboldened by weakness; thus, we cannot afford to show a jot of it. As reminded by the CMI(A) in his brief, fear is a major currency with which our adversaries trade, and we must turn the tide against them and out-trade them in their currency.”