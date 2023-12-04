List Of Delta Communities To Experience Eight Days Blackout

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has disclosed communities in Warri and Effurun in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas of Delta State will experience eight days of blackout from Monday, December 4 to Monday, December 11, 2023.

Naija News reports that BEDC, in a statement issued in Warri Region and made available to journalists in Warri on Sunday night, disclosed that the affected communities include PTI, Airport Road, Sapele Road, Effurun, and Warri environs, respectively.

According to the statement, the planned weeklong power outage is to enable the electricity distribution company to effect a significant repair on its panel circuit breakers at Okoloba.

The statement reads, “This is to inform our esteemed customers, that we are replacing the old 11KV Indoor Panel Circuit Breakers at Okoloba ISS, tomorrow Monday December 4 2023, and to be completed on or before December 11 2023.

“The affected areas include, PTI, Airport Road, Sapele Road, Effurun, and Warri environs respectively.

“Please kindly bear with us, as BEDC is committed to serving you better”.

In related news, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has announced that there will be a scheduled power outage in Anambra State for a duration of four days.

In a press release during the weekend, the Head of Corporate Communications at EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, explained that the planned outage will occur from the 2nd to the 6th of December, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement



He said the temporary interruption is necessary to facilitate maintenance work on the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) facility, as stated by Eze.