EEDC Announces Four Days Power Blackout In Anambra, Explains Why

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has announced that there will be a scheduled power outage in Anambra State for a duration of four days.

In a press release during the weekend, the Head of Corporate Communications at EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, explained that the planned outage will occur from the 2nd to the 6th of December, 2023.

He said the temporary interruption is necessary to facilitate maintenance work on the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) facility, as stated by Eze.

The statement reads: “As a result of this planned maintenance, the 60MVA power transformer at the GCM station will be shut down for the four days the maintenance will last.

This will mainly affect our customers in Ogbaru District and some under Onitsha District as the following feeders will be without supply: Harbour 33KV, Golden Oil 33KV, Dozzy 11KV, BridgeHead 11KV, E-Amobi 33KV, Atani Water Works 11KV, Premier 11KV, Housing EBH 11KV, Iyiowa 11KV, Wharf 11KV, Fegge 11KV, Uga 11KV, Market 11KV, Bida 11KV, Iweka 11KV, and Market 11KV feeder.”

Eze listed the areas affected to include Atani, Bida, Main Market, Iweka, Fegge and its adjoining estates, as well as all our heavy-industrial clusters within Ogbaru.

According to him, the areas will be out of supply for the period of the outage.

“We regret the inconveniences this development will cause our esteemed customers and assure them that we will be on standby for supply restoration once the maintenance is completed.