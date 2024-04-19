TCN Restores Power Supply On Kontagora-Yauri 132kV Weeks After Disruption

The electricity supply on the Kontagora-Yauri 132 kilovolt Single Circuit line in Niger State has been successfully reinstated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This happens after weeks of disruption caused by vandalism, Naija News reports.

It is worth noting that the vandalism occurred on April 5, 2024, resulting in the collapse of towers T38, T39, and T40. This resulted in blackouts in some parts of Niger State and Kebbi State.

However, in an official statement released on Thursday, April 18, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, revealed that power had been restored to the affected powerline following a reconstruction and rehabilitation work.

“The line was energized at 1:11 p.m., after completing rehabilitation and reconstruction work, including conductor stringing, today, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

“Consequently, the Yauri 132/33kV substation is now on entire supply from the national grid.

“Recall that on April 5, 2024, at about 1801Hrs, the Kontagora-Yauri 132kV Single Circuit line tripped on earth fault relay indication. On trial reclosure, the line tripped instantly. On patrolling the line the following day, TCN engineers discovered that towers T38, T39 and T40 had collapsed as they were totally vandalized,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sanusi Garba, has warned that reversing the recent electricity tariff hikes could force the Federal government to shoulder a massive ₦3.2 trillion subsidy in 2024.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made during a crucial stakeholders meeting convened by the House of Representatives Committee on Power.

Garba emphasized that without significant and sustained investment, Nigeria’s power sector is in jeopardy, with potentially catastrophic implications for national energy security.

He detailed the severe financial strains currently plaguing the sector, including issues with foreign exchange fluctuations and non-payment for gas, which are pivotal to maintaining a steady power supply.

“Prior to the tariff review, Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were only required to pay 10 per cent of their energy invoice,” Garba explained.

This financial instability has resulted in a marked decrease in gas supply and power generation, with frequent system collapses increasingly likely.

The NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, also supported the recent tariff increase, arguing it is essential to prevent a total shutdown of the sector.

Oseni pointed out the harsh reality that only N185 billion of the N645 billion allocated for subsidies in 2023 has been funded, leaving a significant shortfall.

In response, the Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta), acknowledged the complexities of the situation.

He noted that the committee is still gathering input, particularly from the Transmission Company of Nigeria and Generation Companies, which were notably absent from the meeting.