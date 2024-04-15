Power Outage: We’ve Successfully Restored National Grid – TCN

Advertisement

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the full restoration of the national electricity grid following a significant collapse early Monday morning due to a fire outbreak at the Afam power generating station.

Naija News reports that Monday’s collapse marks the sixth occurrence of grid failure in 2024 alone.

TCN General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, announced the development in a statement released Monday afternoon.

According to Mbah, the grid, which had been operating at 2,583.77MW at 2 am, plummeted drastically to just 64.7MW by 3 am following the incident.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces the full restoration of the national grid following a fire incident at the Afam power generating station, which caused a partial disturbance of the nation’s grid,” Mbah said.

She further explained, “At 02:41Hrs today, 15th April 2024, a fire erupted at the Afam V 330kV bus bar coupler, leading to the tripping of units at Afam III and Afam VI. This resulted in a sudden generation loss of 25MW and 305MW respectively, destabilizing the grid and causing a partial collapse.”

The prompt actions taken by TCN helped minimize the wider impact of the grid failure.

“During the incident, the Ibom Power plant was isolated from the grid and was supplying parts of the Port Harcourt Region. This further minimized the effect of the system disturbance,” Mbah noted.

The restoration efforts were successful, and the affected sections of the grid have been stabilized and are now fully operational.

Mbah reassured the public of the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the grid’s reliability.

Disclosing that efforts were ongoing to ensure that there were no further reports of grid collapses, the statement further read, “TCN reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the resilience and reliability of the national grid and pledges to continue investing in measures aimed at strengthening the grid infrastructure.”