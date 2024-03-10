BREAKING: Again, Hoodlums Vandalize Transmission Line Supplying Power To FCT

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja residents are currently experiencing another power outage due to the vandalism of the Shiroro-Katampe 330kV transmission line.

Naija News understands that the latest attack on the power line happened not long after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported a previous case of vandalism on a transmission line.

In a statement released on Sunday, TCN informed that this recent act of vandalism will have an impact on the electricity supply for customers under the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

Specifically, it will affect the 33kV feeders from the Central Transmission Station (TS) (FDRS1-8), Katampe1 (LifeCamp Gwarimpa, Jabi, Wuse 2, and 9mobile feeders), Katampe2 (Maitama, Jahi, and Mpape feeders), Kubwa TS (Kubwa, Deidei, NIPP, Bwari Dawaki, and Dam feeders), GIS (D1 and D2 feeders to Gwarimpa), Suleja TS (Jiwa, Suleja, Industrial, Jere Field Base, and others), and fdrs on TR3 feeding at Apo TS feeding from 2X150MVA, 330KV Katampe TS (H1, H2, H3, H21, and H23 affecting the entire Garki, Garki 2, Aso Drive, International Airport, Lugbe).

According to the statement, this incident marks the fifth act of vandalism that has occurred between February and March.

“At approximately 9 am this morning, the Shiroro-Katampe transmission line experienced a trip. Following initial investigations, TCN engineers attempted to restore operation but were unsuccessful. Subsequently, efforts were made to identify the fault location. Hence, linesmen were dispatched to physically patrol the suspected area,” the statement signed by TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, reads.

Mbah, who spoke during the fault tracing process, said vigilante team leaders in the vicinity notified TCN linesmen of vandalism along the Shiroro-Katampe transmission line.

He said, “TCN personnel confirmed the vandalisation of the 330kV Shiroro-Katampe transmission line 1, from Towers 244 to 245, and the theft of the conductors.

“TCN is currently mobilizing for conductor replacement, pending completion of security operations at the site. Nevertheless, the second line remains fully operational, transmitting at full capacity to Abuja, in conjunction with the Gwagwalada 330kV line serving the Kukwaba-Apo axis.”

The statement further explained that the Lokoja—Gwagwalada 330kV transmission line would enhance TCN’s wheeling capacity towards Abuja and its environs.

“This incident adds to a series of vandalism incidents recorded by TCN in February 2024, including the destruction of Tower 70 along the Gwagwalade-Katampe transmission line on February 26, 2024. Other incidents include the vandalism of towers 377 and 378 along the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV transmission line on February 23, 2024, and the attack on towers 145 to 149 and 201 to 218 along the Owerri-Ahoda 132kV transmission line on February 15, 2024. Additionally, on February 1, 2024, Tower number 388 along the Jos-Bauchi 132kV single circuit transmission line collapsed due to vandalism.

“These acts of sabotage are unacceptable, and TCN urges relevant security agencies and host communities to collaborate in apprehending the perpetrators. Protection of the nation’s transmission infrastructure is paramount, and collective efforts are required to curb these incidents.

“TCN calls upon all Nigerians to assist in reporting such acts of vandalism. Electricity infrastructure is a national asset, and safeguarding it is a collective responsibility,” the statement noted.