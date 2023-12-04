APC Holds 138th NWC Meeting, Postpones Standing Committes Inauguration

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, held its 138th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting was presided over by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and attended by members of the Committee.

Briefing reporters on the outcome of the meeting, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the inauguration of the Standing Committees on Establishment, Finance, Publicity, Inter-Governmental, Conflict and Resolutions scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until further notice.

Morka said the information was for the committee members listed for the inauguration, so they will not bother travelling to Abuja for that purpose.

He added that a new date for the inauguration would be made public in due course.

The ruling party’s spokesman stated that the NWC also deliberated on the party’s schedule of activities for the Edo and Ondo off-season governorship elections.

Morka also disclosed the appointments of five State Officers by the respective State Working Committees, which includes Surv. Peter Akarogbe, Adeola Jokomba, Aminu Musa Bobi, Aliyi Bello, Yainus Dangusa.

The party spokesman said the NWC also condemned the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kogi State, Gabriel Longpet.

Morka added that the committee called on law enforcement authorities to expeditiously investigate, arrest and bring perpetrators to justice.