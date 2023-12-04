APC Clarifies Position On Zoning Edo State Governorship Ticket

The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruled out zoning its governorship ticket to any senatorial district ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that the Edo APC secretary, Lawrence Okah, disclosed this after receiving a former spokesperson for General Ibrahim Babangida, Price Kassim Afegbua, who was at the party’s secretariat to make known his intention to join the 2024 governorship race.

Okah stated that the Edo APC ticket would be open to all and that its governorship candidate would be picked based on their capacity to win the poll.

He warned gubernatorial aspirants to avoid vile campaigns and personal attacks since the primary election that would produce the party’s candidate was an internal contest among members of the same family.

“We have asked all the aspirants to play the game according to the rules, and they should avoid any utterances against other aspirants. At the end of the primaries, only one person will be elected, and others will be expected to work with him. What we are looking for is capacity and the ability to deliver, and that is why we said there is no zoning,” Okah said.

Speaking, Afegbua told members of the APC State Working Committee that by his antecedents.

The former Commissioner stated that he was a fearless and upright politician who didn’t shy away from facts, adding that he was the best candidate the APC needed to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

“I traveled round the state, and I saw the level of decay of the road and some other infrastructure in the health and education sector. This cannot continue. Something different needs to be done. There has been too much propaganda in the state in the last seven years, which must stop,” he said.