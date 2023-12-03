Kano Governor’s Aide Arrested Over Diversion Of Food Palliatives

The Kano State Government has uncovered a warehouse storing diverted food palliatives.

Naija News understands that Tasiu Al’amin Roba, a Senior Special Assistant to the governor, has been arrested in connection with this diversion.

The Kano Police Command is handling the arrest, with plans to transfer Roba and his alleged accomplice, Abdulkadir Muhammad, to the criminal investigation department for further investigation.

Governor Abba Yusuf led officials and journalists to the warehouse at Sharada Industrial Estate on Saturday.

He expressed his intent to punish those responsible and instructed the police commissioner to secure the warehouse and identify all suspects involved.

Community leader Rabiu Amour informed the governor that thousands of bags, branded with the governor’s portrait and intended as palliatives, were found to be repackaged in the warehouse.

Amour said, “We know these food items are meant to be distributed to less privileged people, therefore, we decided to make a whistle blow. This is our contribution to the good efforts of the governor; he is trying his best to help the downtrodden, but some people within the system are sabotaging him.”

The Agriculture Commissioner, Danjuma Mahmoud, said the food items were meant to be distributed to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and widows of deceased members of the armed forces and other security agencies.

Mahmoud said, “You will recall that after the official unveiling of the distribution of food items meant for the less privileged as palliatives to crush the impact of fuel subsidy removal, the government later set aside another large portion of the palliatives specifically to be distributed to people with special needs like in the society.

“Besides people with special needs, the last round of palliatives was also meant for families and widows of members of the armed forces, the army, navy, airforce, police, and that of the sister agencies like immigration, prison services, customs, civilians defence, road safety, and Hisbah vigilante.”