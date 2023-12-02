Again, Robbers Attack Ogun Poly Students, Kill One, Shoot 9

Suspected armed robbers have reportedly attacked students of the Gateway Polytechnic (ICT), Sapaade, Ogun State.

Naija News gathered that the armed robbers killed one and shot nine others.

The attack is coming barely a week after students protested the alleged robbery and rape of female students of the polytechnic by the hoodlums.

It was gathered that students residing at the off-campus hotels located at Ode, Ipara and Isara, all adjoining communities to Sapaade, the host of the institution were mostly affected by the incident.

Following the students’ protest last week on Tuesday, the management shut down the institution for three days to restore sanity to the polytechnic.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu also held a meeting with the students’ leaders over the rising tension around the students’ communities.

However, the suspected robbers returned to Ode, one of the communities in the early hours of Saturday and attacked students.

One of the students told Daily Trust that the gun-wielding hoodlums invaded the students’ hotels around 3 pm and unleashed terror on them.

The source added that the attack which took place in the Larufi area of Ode left one dead and nine others injured including a landlord.

The gunmen shattered doors, and broke windows, while walls were riddled with bullet holes.

It was gathered that the robbers used heavy stones to break some windows to force their way into the hotels.

One of the students said, “I heard a gunshot around 3 am and when I woke up this morning, I was told they shot nine students and one landlord. They were taken to the hospital, but one died. They stole a car to escape.”

A senior lecturer at the polytechnic confirmed the attack, saying six were shot of which one died.

He said, “According to the story I heard, the guy that was shot (dead) is not our student, he graduated last session hopefully expecting to come back for his HND next session.

“It is quite unfortunate that the government has deviated from the agreement between the state and citizens. Protection of lives and property are nothing to write home about in this country where our environment is not left out.”