Harry Maguire Nominated For Premier League Player Of The Month

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, has been nominated for the November Premier League Player of the Month award after almost being kicked out of the club due to poor form.

Harry Maguire struggled to fit into coach Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United during the 2022-2023 season due to his unnecessary errors.

His erroneous performance at Old Trafford forced Erik Ten Hag to strip him of the club’s captain armband and hand it over to Bruno Fernández ahead of this season.

Harry Maguire struggled to the extent that a politician in Ghana made a mockery of him on the floor of the country’s parliament. But that has changed, especially between September and November. He has improved so well that the politician had to apologize for mocking the England international.

To cap it up, the Premier League has recognized Maguire’s improvement by nominating him for Player of the Month for November.

The 30-year-old English center-back was nominated after playing every minute in the three Premier League games United played in November. Interestingly, United didn’t concede any goal under his watch as they beat Fulham, Luton Town, and Everton.