Davido Bags New Award As U.S. Citizen

Famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has received the award of Outstanding Georgia Citizen.

The singer was honoured with the award while attending the Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate on Friday.

Announcing the development in a tweet via his official X account, the singer wrote, “This morning I attended the U.S state of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good.”

Davido is eligible to be referred to as a citizen of Georgia by virtue of his birth. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Davido has bragged about making classical music.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a post via X on Friday, revealed there are times he dresses like a homeless man to the studio.

According to Davido, his fans should be rest assured that he is leaving with a classic song whenever he dresses like a homeless man to the studio.