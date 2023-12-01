Davido Reveals Outcome Of Dressing Like Homeless Man To Studio

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has bragged about making classical music.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a post via X on Friday, revealed there are times he dresses like a homeless man to the studio.

According to Davido, his fans should be rest assured that he is leaving with a classic song whenever he dresses like a homeless man to the studio.

He wrote, “Once I dress like a homeless man to the studio just know I’m leaving with a CLASSIC.”

In related news, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that he is the one who encouraged his nephew, Davido, to do music.

He made the revelation while celebrating Davido on his 31st birthday.

Reflecting on the past, he reminisced about the time when the OBO crooner confided in him about his musical ambitions. He distinctly remembered encouraging Davido to “aim high” in pursuit of his dreams.