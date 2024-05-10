Top Nollywood Stars Who Have Won Most AMVCA Awards (Full List)

Nollywood stars and movie enthusiasts are eager to see who will emerge as winners at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Since the inception of the prestigious award ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 9, 2013, the AMVCAs have become one of the most captivating events for audiences in over 50 countries.

In this article, Naija News highlights Nigerian entertainers with the most AMVCA wins.

1. Funke Akindele (6 wins): The Nollywood star cum movie producer stands out with six AMVCA wins, demonstrating her versatility in both comedy and drama.

In 2014, Funke Akindele won the Best Actress (Comedy) category for ‘The Return of Sheri Koko’. She repeated this success in 2016. The following year, Akindele won two AMVCAs: one for her hit series ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ and another for Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series. In 2020, she won Best Actress in a Comedy for ‘Moms At War’. She also won Best Actress in a Comedy for ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ in 2022.

This year, the talented actress received another nomination in the Best Lead Actress category for her role in the record-breaking movie, “A Tribe Called Judah.” Funk is also a contender for the ‘Best Writing’ in a Movie award for the same film.

2. Rita Dominic (3 wins): The veteran actress who has earned accolades in the movie industry over the years won AMVCA for her performance in “The Meeting,” a New Era Award in 2014, and Best Actress in a Comedy in 2015. She also won Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series in 2017 for the movie “76.”

3. Osas Ighodaro (3 wins): The Nollywood actress’ outstanding performance in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story earned her the ‘Best Actress in a Movie/Drama Series’ award in 2022. She also received the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award that same year. In 2023, she won the ‘Best Actress in a Movie/Drama’ award for her role in ‘Man of God’ at the AMVCA.

4. Falz (2 wins): Nigerian rapper cum actor, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, is a versatile artist who is successful in both music and film. He has won two AMVCAs: the first in 2016 for his role in the TV drama series “Jenifa’s Diary,” and the second as Best Supporting Actor in “New Money” in 2018.

5. Broda Shaggi (2 wins): Nigerian comedian Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, is a two-time Best Actor in a Comedy, Movie at the AMVCA for his role in “Dwindle” (Best Actor in a Comedy, 2022) and Inside Life (Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, 2023).

6. Adesua Etomi (2 wins): Adesua Etomi has clinched two AMVCAs. She first won the ‘Best Actress’ award in 2016 for her standout performance in ‘falling’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for her role in ‘The King of Boys’ in 2019.

7. Odunlade Adekola (2 wins): The actor who is popular in the Yoruba indigenous movies has consistently delivered memorable performances, winning Best Actor in a Comedy “A Million Baby” in 2018 and in “Jankariwo” Best Supporting Actor in 2022.

8. Sambasa Nzeribe (2 wins): He won the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award for ‘Soldier’s Story’ in 2016 and was honoured as the AMVCA’s ‘Best Actor’ in 2017.