‘Wike Is Very Bullish About Executing Projects’ – Tinubu’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has applauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for executing projects in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the presidential aide, in a post via X on Friday, asserted that construction of roads and bridges comes to Wike as his second nature.

According to Temitope, the former Governor of Rivers State has positively turned Abuja upside down within nine months of becoming the FCT minister.

He added that no one had ever imagined that all abandoned roads, bridges and other projects could experience its current level of turnaround.

He wrote, “Wike is very bullish about executing projects. Doing roads and bridges comes to him as second nature. In 9 months as FCT Minister, he has positively turned Abuja upside down. Who can ever imagine all the roads, bridges, Abuja metro, and other projects that have been abandoned for several years can see the current level of turnaround.”

Meanwhile, Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George, has defended the appointment of Nyesom Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State, as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government.

In an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, George stated that Wike, a bona fide member of the PDP, had written a letter to the party expressing his intention to work in the APC government led by President Bola Tinubu.

He justified Wike’s appointment, citing examples of past instances where members of other parties served in governments led by different parties.