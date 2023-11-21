I Encouraged Davido To Make Music – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that he is the one who encouraged his nephew, Davido, to do music.

He made the revelation while celebrating Davido on his 31st birthday.

Reflecting on the past, he reminisced about the time when the OBO crooner confided in him about his musical ambitions. He distinctly remembered encouraging Davido to “aim high” in pursuit of his dreams.

Expressing his pride in his nephew, he emphasized that Davido has evolved into a Grammy nominee, a philanthropist, and an overall outstanding individual.

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Adeleke wrote, “Happy birthday @davido i vividly remember when you shared your musical aspirations with me years ago, playing me your EP. I encouraged you to aim high, and now, as a MULTIPLE Grammy Award nominee, philanthropist, all-around great guy, I’m incredibly proud of the man you’ve become.”

In a another message, the ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, marked the birthday of Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, widely recognised as Davido.

Saraki, emphasising Davido’s relentless work ethic, said, “One thing about #Davido is that he works hard. From his music to his endorsements to his philanthropic efforts, he is constantly working, constantly breaking down barriers, and constantly making sure that people’s lives are better.

Story continues below advertisement

“As he celebrates another year today, I wish David all-round success in all his endeavours! Happy Birthday, OBO!“