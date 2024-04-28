Prominent Nigerian Politicians Whose Children Have Openly Challenged Them

In Nigeria, some influential politicians have become victims of their children, who, despite the societal expectations of reverence, have exposed and challenged their parents publicly.

Recall that Abdulazeez Ganduje, the son of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, recently commended the Kano state anti-corruption and public complaints commission office over its move against his father

The young Ganduje had visited the Commission to show his support for the criminal charges filed against his father.

The commission filed a criminal charge against the immediate past governor of Kano over bribery allegations of $413,000 and N1.38 billion.

According to the anti-graft agency, at least 15 witnesses have been assembled to speak against the APC national chairman.

Also, in 2021, Abdulazeez petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Hafsat Ganduje, his mother, over land fraud and bribery allegations.

Ganduje is not the only child of a high-ranking politician who has publicly criticized his parents; below are others who have carried out the same act.

Bukola Saraki

The former Senate president opposed his late father, Olusola Saraki, who had wanted his sister, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, to succeed him as governor of Kwara state.

Saraki opposed his father’s decision and campaigned against him in the 2011 governorship election in Kwara state.

The former senate president was said to have humiliated his father in the election process.

Saraki’s refusal to allow his sister to step in his shoes forced their father to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), where Gbemi was the governorship candidate.

Abdul Fatai Ahmed, the candidate of Saraki and PDP, emerged victorious in the election, while other ACPN candidates were also defeated.

Iyabo Obasanjo

She is the first child of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Iyabo allegedly wrote a scathing letter to her father after the latter’s critical open letter to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013.

In the letter, Obasanjo’s daughter allegedly accused him of having an egoistic craving for power.

The 11-page letter was titled “Open Letter to my Father” and was dated December 16, 2013.

The former senator alleged that the former president orchestrated a third-term bid for himself as Nigerian president. She accused Obasanjo of being cruel to family members, abandoning his children and grandchildren and that her father has a reputation for maltreating women.

However, Iyabo Ojo immediately denied being the author of the letter.