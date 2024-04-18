Ganduje’s Son Visits Kano Anti-Graft Agency Amid Dad’s Corruption Charges

Abdulazeez Ganduje, the son of the suspended national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, visited the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission on Wednesday.

This visit comes at a critical time as the agency intensifies its investigation into alleged financial misappropriations under Ganduje’s administration.

The commission, led by Muhuyi Magaji, is currently probing a case involving the alleged diversion of N51 billion during Ganduje’s tenure.

This inquiry adds to the former governor’s ongoing legal challenges, including previous criminal charges related to an alleged $413,000 and N1.38 billion in bribes.

In an unexpected move, Abdulazeez has shown support for the commission’s actions against his own family, including his father, mother, Hafsat Ganduje, and brother.

This is not the first time Abdulazeez has taken such a stand; in 2021, he reported his mother to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over bribery and land fraud accusations.

The agency has prepared a robust case against the former governor, assembling 15 witnesses to testify in court.

Meanwhile, Ganduje’s political career faces further setbacks, as a Kano court upheld his suspension from the APC on the same day as Abdulazeez’s visit.