Saraki Hails 10th Senate For Resolving To Probe Ways And Means Spending Under Buhari Government

Former president of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has hailed the Godswill Akpabio-led National Assembly for moving to probe the ways and means spending under the administration of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Senate had resolved to probe N30 trillion in ways and means that the federal government under the former President allegedly spent carelessly.

The senate during its Tuesday plenary blamed the country’s current food and security challenges on the careless issuance of overdraft under the watch of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

However, commending the 10th Senate for taking the bold step to inquire into the ways and means of spending of the previous administration, Saraki, in a post via his official X account, wrote, “Did you listen to the Senate deliberations today? What we witnessed in the Red Chamber underscores the vital role of legislative oversight and the importance of speaking truth, standing with the people, and fulfilling our constitutional roles.

“Today’s inquiries were those that the 9th Senate should have pursued but evidently did not, resulting in the current repercussions for their inaction.

“It brought back memories of the 8th Senate’s insistence on transparency and accountability. I remember when we were asking for details of the foreign loan requests brought by the Buhari administration and were portrayed as enemies of the state and obstructive to national progress. I must acknowledge the 10th Senate’s effort in even deliberating on these crucial issues.

“This moment stands as a powerful reminder that the legislative arm of government must effectively play its constitutional role at all times in the interest of the people they represent, despite the personal sacrifices that may need to be made. Only then will the public and the people truly benefit. I sincerely hope we learn from the mistakes of the past.”