Budget Padding: ‘They Wanted To Arrest Me Without Checking Out My Evidence’ – Ningi

The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi, has made a startling revelation following his suspension from the Senate.

Ningi disclosed that there were intentions among his colleagues to have him arrested following his controversial claim regarding the 2024 budget allocations.

The senator’s suspension, which is to last three months, comes on the heels of his allegation that N3.7 trillion of the budget could not be accounted for in any specific project.

The accusation, initially made during an interview with BBC Hausa, sparked widespread interest and debate, both within the legislative chamber and among the Nigerian public.

Ahead of the Senate’s next plenary session, Ningi addressed the media, affirming his previous statements and expressing readiness to face any repercussions for his candidness.

However, the situation escalated when the Senate convened on Tuesday. Discussion over Ningi’s allegations led to heightened tensions, with some lawmakers advocating for his suspension.

Amidst the ensuing disorder, Senator Olamilekan Adeola from Ogun West proposed a motion to formally discuss Ningi’s comments, leading to further controversy as Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe of Cross River North made additional accusations.

Jarigbe claimed that select “senior senators” had received N500 million each for constituency projects, insinuating widespread complicity within the Senate.

These allegations have since dominated public discourse, with citizens calling on their senators to clarify their involvement and the specifics of their allocated funds.

In a subsequent appearance on Arise TV, Ningi reiterated his concerns, suggesting that there were concerted efforts by members of the Senate to silence or even arrest him over his disclosure of the untraceable N3.7 trillion.

He said: “That is why I said I know this parliament very well, I have come a long way. And that is why we are speaking. Let’s speak. Have they ever asked me since the beginning of this so-called crisis, where are your findings? Where are the documents? I’m not using my head to come up with figures.

“Nobody has talked to me about evidence. Nobody has suggested even listening to me. All they are trying to do is to ensure that ‘how do we make sure that Ningi is silenced or arrested so that he doesn’t do anything?’. I have opened this can of worms. Neither they nor I will be able to control it.”