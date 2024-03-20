Senate Passes NYSC Trust Fund Bill

The 10th Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio has passed a Bill, which seeks to establish the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund.

The bill, among others, seeks to provide a sustainable source of funds for the NYSC, skill acquisition, training and empowerment of Corps members, training and retraining of the personnel of the scheme, development of camps and NYSC formations and facilities.

Naija News understands that the Bill was sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC – Ekiti South).

Adaramodu had during the second reading of the Bill, stressed the importance of the bill and assured that it will help make graduates acquire skills under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programmes.

He noted that the NYSC Trust Fund Bill will ensure the development of Corps members and improve their welfare and personnel of NYSC.

He said, “The early years of the National Youth Service Corps which was established May 1973, that’s 51 years ago, this is going to be the first attempt at making sure that the Act that established the National Youth Service Corps is dealt with to ensure and afford Nigerians to benefit from why the NYSC was established.

“The management of the scheme has not only trained and empowered Corps members but has instilled patriotism and the spirit of Nationalism in Corp members since then.

“The decision to establish the National Youth Service Trust Fund was conceived by some of the stakeholders which includes the 36 state governments and the FCT administration. The idea to establish the trust fund was also strongly supported by Civil Society Organisations.”