Constituency Project: Ali Ndume Speaks On How Money Is Shared In The Senate

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has openly stated that he received more than the N200 million allocation designated for constituency projects to his colleagues in the 10th National Assembly under the 2024 Appropriation Act.

This admission comes amid ongoing debates and allegations about budget allocations and practices within the Nigerian Senate.

Senator Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, found himself at the center of controversy following allegations made by Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe of Cross River North.

Agom-Jarigbe, during a stormy session in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that certain senators, including senior members, were allocated a total of N500 million each for constituency projects in the 2024 budget.

This claim surfaced while lawmakers were addressing accusations of budget padding brought forward by Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

Ningi had earlier raised concerns over an alleged unallocated N3.7 trillion in the massive N28.7 trillion budget for 2024, which led to his three-month suspension from the Senate.

Asked whether the claim by Agom-Jarigbe was true, Ndume in an interview on Channels TV said, “It’s disparity now, we are not the same; all animals are equal but some are more equal than the other. That’s what the case is. They have agreed to that.

“All the senators have N200m (each) as their constituency projects but I am a leader. That is the difference. 10 of us are leaders including those in the opposition. We get more than the floor members. It’s normal.

“That decision is taken by the senators. We have the senate budget committee before but now the floor members entrusted that to the presiding officers. That’s the difference. So, most the senators don’t know what I get and I will not tell you.”