‘I’m Still In Shock’ – Former Senate President Saraki Mourns Bimbo Ogunbanjo

Former Senate President Olubukola Saraki has taken to his social media page to mourn the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Bimbo Ogunbajo, who died alongside the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Corporation Herbert Wigwe and other members of his family while travelling in California.

Naija News had reported on Saturday that Wigwe was feared dead when a helicopter conveying him and five others to Las Vegas crashed on Friday night near the California-Nevada border in the US.

It was gathered that apart from Wigwe, his wife, his son, and three other people are believed to have died in the crash.

However, in a post via his official X account on Sunday, Saraki, who said he was still in shock and was struggling to process the news of the tragic incident, described Ogunbanjo as a remarkable man whose exemplary leadership and contribution to the Nigerian Stock Exchange were unparalleled.

Saraki wrote , “I am still in shock, struggling to process the news of the passing of my dear friend, Bimbo Ogunbanjo, in yesterday’s helicopter crash in California.

“Bimbo was a remarkable man, whose exemplary leadership and contributions to the Nigerian Stock Exchange were unparalleled. He possessed a unique ability to inspire and lead with integrity.

“The news is even more heartbreaking knowing that Bimbo had just laid his own father to rest late last year. Experiencing such profound loss twice in such a short period is unimaginable.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his dear wife, Titi, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”