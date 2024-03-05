Saraki Hails Obasanjo On 87th Birthday

Former Senate President, Olubukola Saraki, has taken to his social media page to celebrate erstwhile President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s 87th birthday.

Celebrating the ex- president in a post via his official X account, Saraki, who headed the 8th Senate, detailed that the leadership of Obasanjo served as an invaluable blueprint for him and many others.

Saraki wrote, “From the years spent by your side as your Special Assistant on Budgetary Matters, witnessing your leadership firsthand has not only shaped my own approach but has also served as an invaluable blueprint for many others.

“As the nation and the world celebrate with you today, Your Excellency, please accept heartfelt wishes from myself and my entire family.

“Happy Birthday, Sir! May your legacy of leadership and service continue to inspire generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has urged the federal government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to seek solutions to the country’s inflation problems by consulting the government of Zimbabwe.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo, who gave the advice on Monday, said Zimbabwe had gone through what Nigeria is currently going through and survived, hence the reason for his advice.

The former Nigerian leader made his view known while speaking at a youth leadership symposium put together by the Centre for Human Security and Dialogue in collaboration with the Institute for African Culture and International Understanding, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, as part of activities to mark his 87th birthday.

Speaking on the theme “Opportunities for Peace: Roles of the Youths in Conflict Prevention in Africa” held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Obasanjo submitted that Nigeria has a lot to learn from Zimbabwe after the worrying 29.9% inflation figure disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest inflation report.