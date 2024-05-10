‘Being An Underdog Doesn’t Define Me, It Fuels Me’ – Funke Akindele Declares

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, has declared that being an underdog doesn’t define her but fuels her desire to be persistent.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via her X handle on Friday.

According to the Cinema Box-Office Queen, her success isn’t measured by accolades but by the stories she tells and the impact she makes on people’s lives.

She further urged her fans and followers never to give up their dreams, regardless of the odds.

She wrote, “Being an underdog doesn’t define me, it fuels me. Despite all the challenges I face, I keep pushing boundaries in Nigerian cinema. My success isn’t measured by accolades but by the stories I tell and the lives I impact. Here’s to never giving up on your dreams, no matter the odds. #UnderdogSpirit #Persistence #keeppushing”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has sent a message to her colleague, Funke Akindele.

Speaking via a lengthy Instagram post, Abraham praised Akindele for her hard work and for setting a pace in the industry.

The thespian lamented that she and Akindele became competitors and “persona non grata” due to gossip.

Abraham said their rivalry began in the Yoruba movie industry and carried over to Nigerian-English cinema when they moved to Nollywood.

The thespian said she and Akindele are competitive women who love to win, and in the process, they splash dirt on each other.

Abraham, however, said age and wisdom have made her realize that they can compete without being negatively competitive.