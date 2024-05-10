Wike Vs Fubara: List Of Rivers State Speakers That Have Emerged In One Year

The political crisis in Rivers state, which has lasted one year, has led to the emergence of three speakers in the state House of Assembly, which included factional, legal, and perceived illegal speakers.

Naija News reports that amidst the face-off between the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, many lawmakers in the state have queued behind the latter.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political crisis with Fubara admitting to signing a peace agreement with Wike, which some political analysts considered a shot at himself.

However, the crisis resurfaced this week, crumbling Tinubu’s peace pact move as the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership called on the state assembly to resume impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

Subsequently, a new speaker loyal to Fubara emerged on Wednesday, as the Governor claimed that those loyal to Wike do not exist.

Below is a list of speakers who have emerged within one year of Fubara’s administration.

1. Martin Amaewhule: The former Governor’s loyalist was the Rivers State House of Assembly speaker until October 2023, when he was ousted in a crisis that led to the emergence of Ehie Edison as the new speaker.

Amaewhule led the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike to defect to the APC in the midst of the state’s political crisis.

However, he was reinstated as the Rivers State House of Assembly speaker after Tinubu’s peace resolution.

2. Ehie Edison: The former deputy speaker emerged as the Rivers State House of Assembly speaker on October 30, 2023, following a crisis that led to Martin Amaewhule’s ousting.

Edison resigned his membership in the Rivers state House of Assembly following the resolution reached at the Abuja peace accord between Governor Fubara and Wike during President Tinubu’s intervention.

He was subsequently appointed as chief of staff to Governor Fubara before he was declared wanted by the Inspector General of Police over terrorism allegations, and the matter is still in court.

3. Victor Oko-Jumbo: In May 2024, the lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency emerged as a factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.