Call Wike To Order, He Is Dancing Naked In The Open Market – Edwin Clark Urges PDP, APC Chairmen

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is controlling both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The elder statesman said that Wike was causing confusion against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Clark expressed his grievances via a letter addressed to both the chairmen of the APC and PDP.

He urged stakeholders in the parties to call Wike to order.

Advertisement

Clark wondered how the federal government and the two major political parties could allow Wike harass a democratically elected governor.

Clark’s letter reads partly: “As a patriotic old statesman, I strongly believe that I should address this letter to you to call to order FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, because he is dancing naked in the open market in the politics of madness in Rivers State with one leg each in the two parties.

“I know both of you are fully aware and involved in the political crisis in Rivers State, which is caused by Wike, who is controlling the two parties in Rivers State, particularly the PDP.

Advertisement

“I strongly advise both of you to withdraw from the madness of politics of Rivers State to avoid the dangerous crisis facing Rivers State, one of the most important states producing the resources used to sustain the economy of this country.

“I hope you do not forget that the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the deep seaport of Onne are very well established in Rivers State.

“How can the Federal Government and the two main political parties allow an individual to disrupt and cause confusion, harassment of the democratically elected Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on the guise that he alone and not the people of Rivers State made Fubara Governor, in his provocative and inciting statement?”

Advertisement