APC Spokesperson, Morka Addresses Error in Appeal Court Judgment Copy

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has described a controversial element in the certified true copy of the Kano governorship election Appeal Court judgment as a “common error.”

During his appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Morka addressed the issue that emerged in the document of the appellate court’s ruling in Abuja.

The appellate court had reaffirmed the removal of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as originally decided by the governorship elections petitions tribunal in Kano.

However, confusion arose due to contradictory statements in the concluding sections of the judgment copy.

Morka, speaking during the interview, said, “You don’t read a judgment in pieces or decide to read a paragraph in isolation. Legal issues especially in appellate court are resolved based on grounds.

“When two or three issues for determination are before the court and the court that is adjudicating resolved the first, second and the third issue in favour of a particular party, you can’t have a conclusion that contradicts all the resolutions. That is what we have in Kano.

“They said the respondent and then the appellant. This is something that happens all the time. Sometimes even the person typing that document makes mistakes because of speed.