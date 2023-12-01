Andre Onana Rated Second Best Goalkeeper In Premier League

The manager of Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, has rated his error-prone goalkeeper, Andre Onana, as the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

The Dutch tactician rated Andre Onana second best in the league based on statistics despite having the worst record in terms of errors leading to a goal in the last four seasons.

Andre Onana attracted mass criticism against himself by causing the two errors that led to two goals in Manchester United’s 3-3 Champions League draw against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Even though that performance has jeopardized the chances of United qualifying for the next round of the Champions League and questioned Onana’s competence, the Cameroonian is tied for the most clean sheets in the Premier League with five clean-sheets this season.

Furthermore, Onana has the second-most saves in the league. He saves an average of 3.67 goals per game.

Thomas Kaminski of Luton Town is the only player ahead of him with 6.3 goals prevented.

In Onana’s defense ahead of their Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday, coach Erik ten Hag says: “If you analyze it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, so his expected defending goals is the second best in the Premier League.”

Coach Erik ten Hag brought Andre Onana to Manchester United from Inter Milan for a transfer fee worth £47.2 million last summer to replace veteran Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea whose contract wasn’t renewed after expiring.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, the Cameroon international has committed a series of errors that caused United victories. The most recent of such was in United’s 3-3 draw with Galatasaray and 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Despite such errors, coach Erik ten Hag has stressed that Andre Onana is “doing well”, adding that the goalkeeper “knows that in the Champions League, he makes some mistakes, but all over you see the first five months he is doing particularly well.”

The Dutch tactician added: “You have seen how he reacted to a bad performance like in Munich. At Burnley he was outstanding.