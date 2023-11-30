Why Victor Osimhen Is Better Fit For Real Madrid – Zola

Former Italian striker, Gianfranco Zola has named Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen as a perfect fit for the current Real Madrid setup.

Victor Osimhen made history last season by becoming the first African to win the highest goal scorer award in Serie A. He also helped Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in thirty years with his 26 goals.

In nine Serie A games so far this season, he has already scored six goals despite a series of off-field drama and fitness issues.

Due to his form in the last 15 months, a series of top European clubs are interested in signing Osimhen who still has until June 30, 2025, before his current deal with Napoli expires.

Just like other top clubs interested in the 24-year-old Nigeria international, Real Madrid needs a striker to bolster their attack ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Hence, Gianfranco Zola suggested that Osimhen is a perfect fit for Real Madrid, rating him above a renowned striker like Kylian Mbappe who seems to be Real Madrid’s transfer priority.

According to reports, Real Madrid plans to spend an incredible £342 million on new arrivals next summer, and a striker is a top priority which means money wouldn’t be a problem if they decide to go with Zola’s suggestion.

“There are many big names such as Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and even Osimhen, who I see as a perfect fit for Real Madrid. Mbappe is slightly different from Haaland, and I don’t think Manchester City will let Haaland leave easily”, Zola said.

“I might choose Mbappe, given his talent and personality, he is the right fit, but he is more of a winger than a striker, so, in my opinion, Haaland or Osimhen would be better as they are classic center forwards. Every coach has his vision.”