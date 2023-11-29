‘Arsenal Set To Break Their Transfer Record For Victor Osimhen’

Premier League club, Arsenal are reportedly planning to offer Napoli a whopping £120 million for the services of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

Since Victor Osimhen scored 26 goals and provided five assists to help Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years last season, elite clubs have been making efforts to sign the 24-year-old Nigerian striker.

Ahead of the January and summer transfer windows, the race to sign the Nigerian international has become more and more intense.

According to the UK tabloid Teamtalk, Arsenal are seriously planning a big money move for the Nigerian striker.

While Arsenal are ready to break their transfer market record for Victor Osimhen, Chelsea are still very much interested in the Nigerian talismanic forward ahead of the winter transfer window.

But Arsenal who are currently contending with Manchester City for the Premier League title seem more serious for Osimhen’s signature.

Osimhen has been unstoppable for Napoli over the past 18 months. Last season alone, Osimhen scored a total of 31 goals in all competitions.

Aside from Arsenal and Chelsea, other top European clubs that have shown interest in the Nigeria international this year are Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

Despite the mounting interest in Osimhen, Napoli are reportedly interested in extending his contract beyond June 30, 2025, when his current deal is expected to expire.