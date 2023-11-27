‘Victor Osimhen Expected To Be Open To Chelsea Move’

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is expected to be open to moving to Chelsea when the Premier League club approaches Napoli for his signature in 2024, according to reports in Italy.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has Osimhen at the top of his list of players to add to his squad in the forthcoming transfer windows (winter and summer, 2024). Osimhen has spent three seasons in Serie A, helping Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years last season.

Napoli are expected to demand more than £100 million for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker, possibly breaking Chelsea’s Premier League transfer record of £106.8 million for Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea had ties to Osimhen through Kalidou Koulibaly, who left the West London club in the summer to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, but the Nigeria international still has friends at Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli has been tested this season after his representatives threatened to file a lawsuit over a video that was uploaded on the team’s official TikTok account, which made fun of the Nigerian.

Italian sources claim that if the player was to decide to leave Napoli, he would seriously consider Chelsea, according to the Telegraph.

After a six-week layoff due to a hamstring injury, Osimhen made his first appearance off the bench in Napoli’s 2-1 victory over Atalanta last weekend.

If Osimhen joins Chelsea in January or during next summer’s transfer window, the Nigeria international will compete with Nicolas Jackson, 22, and 22-year-old Armando Broja for the top 9 spot.