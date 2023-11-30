Why Nigerians Should Not Blame Femi Adesina For Defending Buhari – Former Governor, Osoba

Former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba, has said Nigerians should not blame Femi Adesina for defending the immediate-past President, Muhammadu Buhari, during his administration.

Naija News reports that Osoba stated this at the launch of a book, ‘A peep into the past’, a memoir and collection of landmark articles and reports by a former Editor of Nigerian Tribune, Sir Folu Olamiti.

Adeshina, who served as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari between 2015 and 2023, was also at the event, which was held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, in Ibadan.

While speaking at the event, Osoba noted that Nigerians should not blame Adesina for all he did to defend Buhari, stressing that as a spokesman, his role is to defend his principal whether he has done good or bad.

He said, “Don’t blame Femi Adesina for defending Buhari’s work. His job is to defend him whether you like Buhari or not. His job is to defend him and he made a good job of it.”

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over an almost comatose administration to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, who took over power on the 29th of May, quickly introduced economic reforms aimed at restoring public finances and attracting more foreign investment. His administration has ended a fuel subsidy and floated the naira currency, which has resulted in Nigerians struggling with a tripling of fuel prices and higher food costs.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, Governor Abiodun urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s government, which, according to him, inherited an “almost comatose” administration.