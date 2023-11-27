Tinubu Inherited An ‘Almost Comatose’ Govt From Buhari – Gov Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over an almost comatose administration to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, who took over power on the 29th of May, quickly introduced economic reforms aimed at restoring public finances and attracting more foreign investment. His administration has ended a fuel subsidy and floated the naira currency, which has resulted in Nigerians struggling with a tripling of fuel prices and higher food costs.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, Governor Abiodun urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s government, which, according to him, inherited an “almost comatose” administration.

He expressed optimism that the country would be better off in the long run, and as such, Nigerians should be patient with the Tinubu government.

The governor said: “The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been very bold and audacious. They have taken the bull by the horns. They have done what no other government has done in the history of Nigeria.

“They have had to deregulate to save Nigerians, and they deregulated at a time when the pricing of petroleum was at the largest margin. But knowing fully well, they either did that then or the country would be brought to its knees. Like they said, there can’t be any gain without pain. He has inherited an administration that was almost comatose.”

“You know our President, besides being a former governor and a senator, he is also an accountant,” he said on the current affairs show.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, he is someone who is very spot on, and all hands are on deck to turn this economy around. We are very hopeful, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”