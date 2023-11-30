Sergio Ramos Creates New Champions League Records

Spanish legendary defender, Sergio Ramos, has continued to build his legacy as one of the most successful footballers in the Champions League history by setting two new records in the tournament.

On Wednesday, November 29, Sergio Ramos scored in the 29th minute for Sevilla in the Champions League group stage game against PSV Eindhoven.

Even though the goal couldn’t help Sevilla win the game, the goal made history. It makes Sergio Ramos the player that scored the Champions League’s 10,000th goal.

Ramos scored the goal by heading in Ivan Rakitic’s cross at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The goal also marked his 16th strike in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos’ goal in Sevilla’s 3-2 defeat to PSV makes him the first player to score a Champions League goal after scoring his first goal in the competition 6,773 days ago. Recall that his debut goal in the competition came in December 2005, which means he holds the record for the longest gap between his debut and most recent goals in UCL.

The 37-year-old Spanish defender is the fourth-oldest scorer in the Champions League, with Pepe, his former Real Madrid centre-back partner, topping the list at 40-year-old.