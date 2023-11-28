Nigeria’s Benjamin Fredrick Reveals Why Sergio Ramos Is His Role Model

Brentford B center-back, Benjamin Fredrick says former Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is his idol and aspires to play like the Spanish iconic defender.

Benjamin Fredrick who is currently 18-year-old left Nigeria’s club, Simoiben F.C. in August 2023 on loan to Brentford B team with an option for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Since he arrived in London, he has settled in nicely as a Brentford B player. He has become one of the team’s most reliable players.

The former Nassarawa United defender disclosed that, ever since he moved to England, he had relied on Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, a Super Eagles of Nigeria player, to help him adjust to life in west London.

While Fredrick acknowledges that he has adjusted well to life as a Brentford player, he acknowledges that there have been moments when the move to London has proven difficult. Nonetheless, his passion for the game has enabled him to flourish in his new surroundings.

On and off the pitch, the youngster has had to depend on the example of Sergio Ramos who is currently playing for his childhood club, Sergio Ramos. Benjamin Fredrick says he looks up to the Spanish defender due to the players’ winning mentality.

He said, “I look up to Sergio Ramos, he’s my role model. I love his mentality on the pitch and off the pitch.

“When I’m on the pitch I always want to play like Ramos … because his mentality on the pitch, he hates losing. I hate losing, I always want to win.”

On Onyeka’s role in his life so far, Benjamin Fredrick added, “He (Onyeka) told me a lot about the club, he told me I need to work hard, he told me the club is good, it’s like a family and I’ve seen it since I’ve been here.

“The players always encourage me … everybody loves me and I love all my mates, I’m grateful for that.”