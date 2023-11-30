Premier League Set Trial Date For Manchester City’s 115 FFP Breaches

The Premier League and Manchester City have agreed on a date to meet in front of an independent panel for the start of the hearing on their 115 alleged violations of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

After an investigation that started in 2018, the Premier League concluded that Manchester City breached the league’s FFP rules multiple times.

The main focus of the allegations is alleged noncompliance with an ongoing Premier League investigation that started in 2018 and financial reporting irregularities, allegations City have since denied.

If Manchester City are found guilty, they could be punished by being relegated, being stripped of all the Premier League titles they have won, or being slammed with a massive points deduction which is expected to be worse than the 10-point deduction Everton suffered earlier this season.

The Mail claimed that the two football organizations have agreed to commence the hearing of the alleged breaches around mid-2024.

If the hearing commences during the said period, the independent panel might not conclude until the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Interestingly, by then, the current contract of Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, would have expired if the contract is not extended before then.

Naija News gathered that the extremely private process is currently in the phase where witness statements are being obtained; this is probably going to continue between March and June 2024.

If the trial proceeds as scheduled, a decision would probably be made in the summer of 2025.

On the other hand, some technicalities could cause the process to drag a little longer than expected. And there is a possibility that the two parties might not have the opportunity to appeal the outcome of the judgment.