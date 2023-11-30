PDP Governor Hails Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal, Exchange Rate Unification

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate.

Naija News reported that Governor Mbah had visited President Tinubu on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday via his official X handle, Mbah said the unification of the exchange rate is one of the economic policies of the Tinubu government that has rubbed off positively on the states, including Enugu.

The governor stated that the exchange rate unification has enabled investors to repatriate their funds and bring them into Enugu with ease and has attracted more investors to the South East state.

Mbah said the elimination of fuel subsidy, which is tough on the citizens at the moment, represents a daring solution to the country’s ailing economy.

The governor asserted that he is confident that in the long term, Nigerians will benefit immensely from the subsidy removal.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja. We discussed potential areas of cooperation between the federal government and Enugu State, and I gave him credit for the bold steps taken thus far at the national level.

“The unification of the exchange rate is one of the FG’s economic policies that has rubbed off positively on the states, including Enugu. It has made it possible for investors to repatriate their funds and bring them in with ease.

“Conversely, the elimination of fuel subsidies, although tough on the citizens at the moment, represents a daring solution to our country’s ailing economy. We are confident that in the long term, Nigerians will benefit immensely from it.

“In Enugu, we’ve implemented various policies aimed at attracting investors. We have strengthened security, and normal activities take place every working day of the week. We’ve put the Monday sit-at-home behind us. What remains is to erase the sad experiences from our memories.

“Some of our initiatives in Enugu State will necessitate close collaboration with the federal government. Along with our intentions to construct a cargo terminal, we also want to make sure that the international wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport is fully operational.

“Through our interactions with the federal government, we will be able to obtain the necessary licences and permits, guaranteeing that we have an improved logistics hub that will enable us attract the needed investments. It gave me great pleasure to congratulate the president and ask that we keep working together.

“Enugu State is open to investors from around the globe. More than ever before, we are ready for business.”