Enugu Governor Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock (Photos)

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Speaking with State House correspondents on Tuesday after meeting with the President, Governor Mbah said peace has returned to the state after some measures were taken.

He stated that the sit-at-home order declared by the outlawed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is no longer in force in the state and the South-East.

The governor said business and economic activities have returned to the state, workers have gone to work on Monday, and the schools are now open.

He said: “We no longer have a sit-at-home in Enugu State, and I dare say in the South-East. We have workers go to work on Monday, and the schools are open on Monday.

“Business and economic activities are back. So, what we are dealing with now is to erase that sad memory from our history.”

The governor also commended the financial reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, resulting in the easy flow of capital in and out of the country, saying it is rubbing off on the state.

Mbah argued that although some of the federal government’s economic policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, are tough on Nigerians in the interim, they are therapeutic to the nation.

He said: “It is essentially to commend the president because a lot of things that he is doing at the national level are also rubbing off well on us at the state level – policies like the unification of the foreign exchange rate. What that simply means is that you are going to have a lot of FDI coming in, and we are also going to benefit from that.

“As you may have also noticed, we are doing a lot, trying to attract investors to Enugu State. And the fact that we now have the ease of investors bringing in their money and also being able to repatriate it as a result of the unification of the foreign exchange rates would largely rub off positively on Enugu State.”

