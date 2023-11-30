Ogun Finance Director Was Attacked, Killed By Insiders – Police Claim

The perpetrators of Wednesday’s murder of Taiwo Oyekanmi, the Director of Finance in Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office, are people from with-in, according to Ogun State Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Oyekanmi was shot and killed on his way back from the bank, where he had taken a bullion truck to take out some cash for the state.

However, Alamutu, told Punch Newspaper that the heist and murder were planned. He questioned how the armed criminals were able to enter the bullion van while fully armed and wielding a sledgehammer.

He claims that the gunmen got word from an informant that the deceased was on his way to the bank to make withdrawals.

Alamutu said that “From the information we have, it is obvious that it was premeditated. It was an in-house (thing). We have this feeling because, how did they know that they would need a hammer to break the receptacle?

“And they must have been lurking around the bank area, waiting for the man or he must have been trailed to that area and they must have had information that he was going to take a large amount of money from the bank. So, we are working on it.

“They (the armed robbers) came in a Toyota Corolla with a registration number yet unknown. They are about five, putting on hoods to conceal their identity. By God’s grace, we will do everything possible to ensure we get at them.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the deceased was reported to have visited a branch of Fidelity Bank in Oke-Ilewo to withdraw N97.335m, and N15m from Sterling Bank, also in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.