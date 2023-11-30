Court Sentences Monarch To Jail For Parading As Oba

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, has sentenced the Osolo of Ado-Odo, Mufutau Dosunmu to six months in prison for parading himself as an Oba.

Naija News understands that the Osolo title, which is one of the high chiefs in Ado-Odo, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, was upgraded to a coronet Oba by the past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, among 74 others across the state.

However, the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration has, since its assumption of office, reversed the upgrade of all 75 Obas.

Though the monarchs claimed they had secured a high court judgement against the state, the government had insisted that they should stop parading themselves as traditional rulers.

Mufutau Dosunmu was accused of parading himself as an Oba, donning regalia and a beaded crown, despite lacking the rightful title, thereby violating Section 23(2)(c) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State.

He faced multiple charges related to alleged impersonation and disturbance of peace within the Ado-Odo Magisterial district.

The charges also encompassed Dosunmu’s actions between January and April 2022, where he was alleged to have behaved in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, resulting in charges under Section 249(1)(d) of the Criminal Code Law, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The convict was said to have installed one Alabi Afizu as Baba Loja of Ado at Oba Agaloye Market, Ado-Odo, in March 2022, contravening Section 249(1)(d) of the Criminal Code Law.

The prosecution counsel, Adebayo Adesanya, informed the court that his actions were punishable under Section 249(1)(d) and Section 249(3) of the Criminal Code Law.

In delivering the judgment, Chief Magistrate E.O. Idowu declared that Dosunmu was found guilty of six counts and sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

Idowu declared, “The convict is sentenced to one month imprisonment on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th counts of the charge, with the option of a fine of N50,000 on each count for which he has been convicted.