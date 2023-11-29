Winner Of Joshua Vs Wilder Bout To Face Tyson Fury – WBC

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder’s clash in 2024 could be used to determine who will be the mandatory challenger of Tyson Fury for the WBC title.

On December 23, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will square off against Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker in separate fights in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder and Joshua will face each other for the first in their illustrious boxing career in 2024 if they both win their respective bouts.

Wilder is going into the December bout as the second-ranked heavyweight boxer in the WBC. Joshua is ranked third, but WBC has decided not to use the ranking to determine who will challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC title. They have concluded to use the elimination method.

According to Sky Sports, the WBC has officially announced that their heavyweight championship, as well as the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, will be fought in two different fights on February 17: an undisputed title fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk and then a rematch between the two heavyweight champions.

Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, emphasized that his organization had promised to help establish an undisputed heavyweight champion.

It is expected that Joshua and Wilder will box each other in 2024. The bout’s winner will automatically face Fury for the WBC title if he hasn’t lost it to Uysk before then.

“We’ve been waiting and pushing and mediating and encouraging everyone to try to make this happen,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

He continued: “It looks like Wilder and Joshua are on a collision course. That could very well be a final elimination to determine a mandatory contender for the WBC title.

“Unbelievable. That would be a dream come true for the fans, I am very happy to see the promoters collaborating, the managers, the fighters. Of course, there’s big money involved but you have to make it.

“You can dream of things, we have been dreaming for this and this is the perfect moment to get into another era of boxing. So we will be supporting as much as we can.”