Jarrell Miller Vows To Retire Anthony Joshua In 2024

American heavyweight boxer, Jarrell Miller, is determined to beat Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, to his retirement in 2024.

Jarrell Miller hopes to have the opportunity to fight Anthony Joshua in 2024, even though it is not likely that the American boxer would get such an opportunity.

Joshua has decided to make his ring comeback on December 23 in Saudi Arabia. Although the initial expectation was Joshua clashing with Deontay Wilder at the end of the year, the two heavyweight champions will fight separate opponents on December 23.

Otto Wallin and Wilder will square off in the main event, while Joshua will compete against former champion, Joseph Parker, in the co-main event.

Even though other heavyweight boxers, including Jarrell Miller, will feature on the card, Wilder and Joshua’s separate bouts in Saudi Arabia have received more attention.

As for Miller, the American boxer is set to make his long-awaited return to the game against Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia on December 23 after missing over four years of ring action due to drug test failures. He failed a drug test before a scheduled 2019 fight with Joshua.

Miller said in a TalkSport interview that he is looking forward to a title match in 2024 if he defeats Dubois. But he still wants to face Joshua in the same year.

He said, “Right now my main focus is Dubois, knocking his behind out. Then, coming back on that February 13 on Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, if that’s going to happen. Hopefully, get (Mahmoud) Charr for that title. But if not Charr, I would to get ‘AJ’ and retire him.”

Joshua’s next fight is on December 23, the same as Miller’s next fight. In the following month, neither heavyweight boxer has any obligations following their fight in Saudi Arabia, but no talks are ongoing between the two camps yet.