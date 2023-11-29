Why Are You Shouting? – Seun Kuti Reveals Owners Of Lagos

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has claimed that Lagos is a white man’s land.

Naija News reported that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, on Sunday evening during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, claimed that the Benin Kingdom founded Lagos State.

During the visit, the revered monarch stated that according to history, the modern-day Lagos was founded by Prince Ado, the son of the first Oba of Benin.

Reacting to the monarch’s comment, the Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, in a video shared online, said the comment was not valid, stating that the Bini ancestors settled on a small Island called Eko before the creation of Lagos.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session with fans, Kuti said that contrary to the current trend of various ethnic groups claiming ownership of Lagos, the actual owners are foreigners who own most of the city’s real estate and wealth.

The Grammy-nominated singer lamented that foreigners were controlling the economy of Lagos and Nigeria.

He said, “Why are you guys shouting, ‘Lagos is Igbo land, Lagos is Yoruba land?’ Lagos is a white man’s land. Go to the Ministry of Land in Lagos and see how many percent of land in Lagos Yoruba people own.

“The whole of Nigeria, look at your oil industry, who is controlling it? It’s the whites. They hide it in plain sight. Eko Hotel, is the most expensive real estate in the whole of Lagos, who owns it? Is it you? Now, Eko Atlantic is an extension of Eko Hotel, owned by the same foreigners.”